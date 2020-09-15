MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $199,285.65 and $7,288.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00681818 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,915.00 or 1.00450088 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.01444593 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

