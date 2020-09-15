Medica Group (LON:MGP) Announces Earnings Results

Medica Group (LON:MGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of MGP remained flat at $GBX 130 ($1.70) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.20). The stock has a market cap of $144.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.31.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

