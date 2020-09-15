Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Trading 15.5% Higher

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) traded up 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.72. 291,781 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 110,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 48.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 15.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Mediwound Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

