Memetic / PepeCoin Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $281,797.27 and approximately $568.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00682663 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006533 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036241 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.68 or 0.02080752 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000807 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

