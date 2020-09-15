MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Up 8.5%

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s stock price shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 52,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 326,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MER Telemanagement Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.86% of MER Telemanagement Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

