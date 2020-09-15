Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Up 27.9% in August

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,902. The firm has a market cap of $589.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBIN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

