Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.8% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,056. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

