MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Up 9.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) shot up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.99 and last traded at $155.75. 69,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 81,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.62.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. BidaskClub downgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.23 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 726,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,992,000 after purchasing an additional 376,015 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,614,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 607.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 28,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,894 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

