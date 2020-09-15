Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Short Interest Update

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTA. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Cowen raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.10.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $143,857.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,644 shares of company stock worth $8,793,498. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTA. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

