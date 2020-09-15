Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,487,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for 2.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.33% of Moody’s worth $683,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,002,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,847,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,576 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $268,507,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after purchasing an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,662,000 after purchasing an additional 528,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after purchasing an additional 257,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.95. 644,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

