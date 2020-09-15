MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,217. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.89.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

