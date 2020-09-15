Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Invests $664,000 in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 257,367 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Golar LNG Partners comprises about 0.4% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 51,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

GMLP stock remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,158. Golar LNG Partners LP has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

