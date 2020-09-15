Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Invests $7.62 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Broadcom comprises 4.1% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after acquiring an additional 135,603 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after acquiring an additional 735,944 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $358.11 per share, with a total value of $30,081.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 761,074 shares of company stock valued at $247,102,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.20. 1,641,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,767,070. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.96. The stock has a market cap of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

