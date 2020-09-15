MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 75,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.42. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.97.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

