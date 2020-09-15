NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 40.3% in August

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,400 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 534,800 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:MYSZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.98. 138,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,426. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. NASDAQ:MYSZ has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Get NASDAQ:MYSZ alerts:

NASDAQ:MYSZ (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. NASDAQ:MYSZ had a negative net margin of 6,029.21% and a negative return on equity of 227.45%.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:MYSZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.