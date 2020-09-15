Native Utility Token Price Tops $22.17 on Major Exchanges (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $22.17 or 0.00204883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $21.79 million and $1,572.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00047816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00253189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00102672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.01523158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00191108 BTC.

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Native Utility Token Token Trading

Native Utility Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

