Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading Up 9.3%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 4,662,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 1,553,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. William Blair started coverage on Nautilus in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Nautilus from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The company has a market capitalization of $494.76 million, a P/E ratio of -50.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $321,660.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $282,854.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Insiders sold 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

