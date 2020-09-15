NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Short Interest Update

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 15th total of 30,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 17,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $50,238.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 692.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of NetSol Technologies worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,933. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTWK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

