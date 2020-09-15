Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 347,964 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Walt Disney worth $288,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.8% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $131.45. 542,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,101,563. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of -212.92, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

