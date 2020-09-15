Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $324.62 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,837,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.26% of Danaher worth $324,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.9% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 14,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

DHR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.68. 56,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.