Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $356.16 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,902,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.21% of salesforce.com worth $356,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.56. 284,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.44. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $224.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

In other news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $4,664,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,086.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.88, for a total value of $3,703,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,483,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,960,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 809,240 shares of company stock valued at $166,017,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

