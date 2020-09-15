Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,373,146 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,976 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Walmart worth $284,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.35. 574,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,749,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $33,861,675. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

