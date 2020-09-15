Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 305,182 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,959,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Mondelez International worth $304,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 842.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 456,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,469,835. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

