Neutron Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Neutron has a market cap of $128,281.94 and approximately $39.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutron has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000292 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002102 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

