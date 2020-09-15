Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Up 47.5% in August

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Newater Technology has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Newater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

