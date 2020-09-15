NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 0.13% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,266,000 after buying an additional 1,199,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 244,191 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 229.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 643,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 53.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 206,663 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth $13,106,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.04. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 62.17% and a return on equity of 31.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

