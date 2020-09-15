Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the August 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 126,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

