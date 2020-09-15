NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

NightFood Hldg Inc (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NGTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 67,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. NightFood has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snack products for evening consumption in the United States. It provides nutrition bars through online commerce, as well as traditional retail distribution. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.