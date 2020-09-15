Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,387,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $234,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Nike by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after purchasing an additional 258,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Nike from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.90.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $119.27. 4,990,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,591. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $186.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.