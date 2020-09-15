Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $975,282,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,253,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

RTX traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,547,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,766. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

