Ninety One North America Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,060 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,891. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.18. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

