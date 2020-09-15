Ninety One North America Inc. Has $14.77 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,044 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,769,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after purchasing an additional 623,604 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.93 on Monday, hitting $1,508.83. 2,130,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,548.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,030.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

