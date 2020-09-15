Ninety One North America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ninety One North America Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 82,203 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 352,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,951,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,863 shares of company stock worth $9,085,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,061,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,877,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

