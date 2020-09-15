Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires Shares of 600 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 925,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,169,000 after buying an additional 608,933 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,007,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,651,855 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $75,226,000 after buying an additional 68,180 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

LVS stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $51.85. 4,281,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.84 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

