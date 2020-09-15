Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,778,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,422 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,048,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,962,000 after buying an additional 2,101,662 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,554,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,089,000 after buying an additional 1,314,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,416,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Argus lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.95.

EQR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,311,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,533. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

