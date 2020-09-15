Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 4,070 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after buying an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Store Capital by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Store Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Store Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STOR. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

STOR stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 2,193,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.86.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

