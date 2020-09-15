Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 580 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.72.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 4,202,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,955,989. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.