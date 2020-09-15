Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 1,862,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,834. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57 and a beta of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.44 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.51 per share, with a total value of $98,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

