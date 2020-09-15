Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $41,000 Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,039 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 477.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of GLPI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.68. 821,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

