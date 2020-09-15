Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after purchasing an additional 637,407 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after acquiring an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,437,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,053,000 after acquiring an additional 133,177 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.59.

Shares of CME traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.61 and its 200 day moving average is $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $867,600.00. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,900 shares of company stock worth $2,695,838 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

