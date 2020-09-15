Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 1.1% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 512,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,856,000 after acquiring an additional 208,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $11,743,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,609. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $387.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.55 and its 200-day moving average is $298.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Lam Research from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

In other news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,037 shares of company stock worth $23,254,085 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.