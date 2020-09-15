Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Sells 10,029 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059,066 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,529,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $158.40. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

