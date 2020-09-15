Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 147,418 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,418 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $278,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,612,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,457,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

