Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 558,526 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 39.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 558,526 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $95,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after acquiring an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after purchasing an additional 414,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,749 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

