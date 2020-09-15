Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,329,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,028,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 4.48% of Amc Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amc Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Macquarie upgraded Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their target price on Amc Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.77. 1,532,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,373. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.89. Amc Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

