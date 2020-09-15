Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.98% of State Street worth $219,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after buying an additional 2,489,751 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 90.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,799,000 after purchasing an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,084. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

