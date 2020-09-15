Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,486 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.84% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $130,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

