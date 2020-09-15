Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 943,096 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.96% of Discover Financial Services worth $249,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $90,915,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after buying an additional 2,141,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

