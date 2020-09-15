Ninety One UK Ltd Buys New Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,084,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,182,000. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Yum China as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,119. Yum China Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. CLSA began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

