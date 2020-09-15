Ninety One UK Ltd Has $775.48 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,514,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $775,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,539,000 after acquiring an additional 152,727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 514.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,658,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

